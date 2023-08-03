Cream of the Crop
La Flor De Mexico bakery open after a car crashed into it Wednesday night

By Colby Johnson
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday night a car crashed into the side of La Flor De Mexico bakery on South High Street in Harrisonburg causing damage to the storefront. However the bakery said it could have been a lot worse.

According to the Harrisonburg Fire Department the driver hit a parked vehicle and then drove directly into the bakery. The driver suffered minor injuries but fortunately no one else was hurt.

“Fortunately we do have insurance, there are things in place to take care of things like this. Although rare, things like this do happen and in the big picture we ended up with the best case scenario when something like this does occur, no injuries, things that look like they’ll be covered, and things that don’t affect our day to day operations,” said Eliseo Alvarez, whose family owns La Flor De Mexico.

With the wall boarded up the bakery was open and operating normally on Thursday. The bakery was open at the time of the accident but Alvarez said luckily the car crashed into a part of the building that is mostly just used for storage.

“Right where she went in she didn’t really take up anything of real value. It’s not a spot that we go often besides when we need to go grab things from back there so luckily no one was back there. They were pretty far from the damage and we can still operate pretty normally even with the big hole in the front as long as it’s on that side,” he said.

As far as damage to the building Alvarez said it wasn’t nearly as bad as it could’ve been despite the car winding up inside the building.

“Thankfully it’s just the storefront, so just the brick façade that’s on the front and then the large window that it went through, we didn’t have anything up against there. So it just kind of took off a corner of a checkout counter that we had set up there and then the windows and the front façade of the building,” he said.

Alvarez said the bakery is looking to get the storefront repaired as quickly as possible but will continue to operate normally. He thanked the community for all of its support and first responders for their quick and effective response.

