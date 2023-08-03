Mid-Atlantic Burn camp brings young burn survivors together

KEEZLETOWN, Va. (WHSV) -Several kids ages 7 to 12 have spent the last week at the Mid-Atlantic Burn Camp.

The camp is specifically for burn survivors to spend time together and participate in activities like horseback riding, swimming, and arts and crafts.

Linda French, a Mid-Atlantic Burn Camp Director, said the goal of the camp is to show burn survivors they can be kids again.

“It is tough to be a kid and it is tough to grow up these days. There are a lot of outside influences on all on how to be perfect, how to wear your makeup, what to dress, and being a burn survivor makes you different,” said French.

French said it is an opportunity to learn constructive ways to talk about their injuries.

“51 weeks out of the year they spend with other people non-burn survivors. This is their one week to spend meeting other people with similar experiences and to share those experiences,” said French.

She said many campers return year after year and come back as counselors when they grow up.

“Our role is to ensure the kids, number one, is to ensure that the kids are having a fun and enriching experience. and in doing so we spend time with the kids we bond, create, and help nourish their relationships with others and as well as nourish their relationship with themselves as burn survivors,” said Anwar Glasgow

Glasgow said it was rewarding to come back and be able to help others.

“I had such a blast as a camper and it was such an enriching experience for me and my peers that I knew I wanted to be a part of cultivating that for others,” said Glasgow.

Greg Hammett said he was a camper, then became a counselor.

“I started coming as a camper in 1995, aged out in 2002, and then came back in 2004 as a counselor and have more or less been here ever since,” said Hammett.

Hammett said as a kid it was nice to see other kids who were also burn survivors and that it is important to connect with others with similar experiences.

“You know you have the physical healing but sometimes the internal scars are the ones that are the deepest. You know there were a lot of self-confidence issues that I had to work through with being a burn survivor,” said Hammett.

Micah said this is his fifth year coming to camp.

“It is a safe place where everyone is burned, well all the campers are and you don’t have to worry about people being mean or asking annoying questions about it,” said Micah.

Taraez Rice-Curtis said this is something he looks forward to every year.

‘I feel like once a year you are going to try something new like last year we tried zip lining, rock climbing, this year caving, canoeing, no matter what it is a new experience,” said Rice-Curtis.

One item on the itinerary this week was caving.

“We went caving for the first time, that was scary but not like scary but fun like cause I am a bigger guy so I was like I don’t know about caving and I don’t know about going in there then I was I was like I went in there and it was cool it was spacious and I could stand up straight ya know that there was a lot of space to walk,” said Rice-Curtis.

French said it is great to see the kids grow and mature and often return to tell the counselors they made a difference.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.