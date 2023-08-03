VSP: One injured after multi-vehicle crash on I-64 near Fishersville

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On I-64 at mile marker 91 in Augusta County, drivers can expect delays because of a multi-vehicle crash, according to VDOT.

VDOT says the west left shoulder and left lane are closed as of 6:49 p.m.

The Virginia State Police say they are investigating the crash, and there is at least one reported injury.

