Scammed out of your SNAP benefits? Here’s how to get your money back

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - At the end of 2022, Jacqueline Lachance found herself in line at the grocery store with no way to pay for her gallon of milk. After swiping her EBT card, the casher said there was no money left.

“I’m like, ‘What?’ There must be some mistake here,” she said, recounting the story for us in December.

She became one of thousands of victims across the country who saw the SNAP benefits on their EBT cards wiped clean.

WHAT HAPPENED?

We spoke with Julie Wheeler, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia, after speaking with LaChance who said it was possible this was a scam with roots overseas.

“This is an orchestrated scam where they’re targeting people all over the country,” said Wheeler. “So they just want the money, they don’t want to use it for food.”

LaChance then called her local Department of Social Services and contacted law enforcement. She learned the transaction traced back to a deli in New York City. All $281 of it. She was told there was no way for the money to be restored to her card.

“And that really made me feel like cheap and nobody cares,” she said, “the system has failed.”

Experts at the Virginia Department of Social Services said people were losing benefits through card skimmers in the store. Or they fell for fraudulent text messages seeking PINs and account information. Those texts, according to VDSS, were sent at random to the general population and did not specifically target EBT cardholders.

Some people lost thousands of dollars worth of benefits, particularly those who were holding onto emergency allotments.

“And so they were basically holding on to their benefits, which they’re allowed to do,” said Jennifer Cooper, Associate Director of Benefit Programs, Sr. “They have nine months to spend their benefits. And so unfortunately, some people who had been holding on to their benefits knowing that they were going to need them down the road had all of their benefits wiped out.”

Fraud investigators with VDSS told us at the time there was nothing they could do, apart from record the reports. They encouraged people to also report it to police. The department began a campaign reminding people how to keep their EBT cards safe.

GOOD NEWS FOR VICTIMS

But by mid-July, a ray of hope for people like LaChance became available. Virginia’s Department of Social Services can now reimburse victims.

“Thanks to the omnibus bill or the Consolidation Appropriations Act, which was passed at the end of December of 2022, Virginia was able to submit a plan,” said Cooper. “And that’s now been approved and we implemented it within 60 days of receiving that approval.”

The federal legislation allows local social services officers to pay victims back. The state will then be reimbursed by the USDA. There is no cap on the money within the allotted time frame, which spans from October of 2022 thought October of 2024.

HOW TO GET YOUR BENEFITS BACK

Cooper said effective July 17, people whose benefits were stolen between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2024 can apply to have the benefits replaced.

Contact your local Department of Social Services Office and submit a document attesting that benefits were stolen, adding as much detail about the theft as you can. The local department will confirm the information in that document and will process it for replacement. Eligible SNAP benefits may also include Disaster SNAP and emergency allotments.

THERE ARE LIMITATIONS

Cooper said not everyone is going to get 100 percent of their benefits back. The department will reimburse victims double the amount of money they received through SNAP the month prior to the theft.

“If say $5,000 worth of benefits were stolen, and the month previous they had $2,000 worth of SNAP benefits, the double of the $2,000 is $4,000,” said Cooper. “So they would get $4,000 back. And I’m just using big broad round numbers. Each case is individual, but it’s basically twice the month prior to the fraud will be replaced. Or if the fraud was only $100, then and the month prior was $200, that would mean that they would only get $100.”

WHAT NEXT FOR SNAP SAFETY?

Cooper said the department has been working to strengthen the PIN system while they wait for for their card vendor to add chips. There is no timeline as to when those might become available.

In the future, they’d also like to give cardholders the opportunity to use a mobile app to turn their card “on and off” to further reduce the chance for fraud.

In the meantime, VDSS stresses cardholders should frequently change their PIN and closely examine the places where they’re swiping the card.,

