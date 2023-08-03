Shenandoah National Park sees increase in littering across the park

Cream of the Crop
By Mike Staley
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah National Park has seen an increase in trash and pet waste across the park, increasing animal activity.

SNP posted on their social media pictures of garbage laid out across picnic areas and trails. Allysah Fox, public information officer for SNP, said littering can bring unwanted company.

“Black bears are very opportunistic animals and they have a very keen sense of smell,” Fox said. “When they become food conditioned it becomes an issue where they might get used to people which becomes a risk for our visitors.”

Fox said pet waste has been an issue across the park. She said SNP is one of the few national parks across the nation that allows for dogs to go on trails, but they have had discussions about limiting pet access because of waste bags left across the trails.

Common littering items include:

  • Food bags and wrappers
  • Plastic bottles and containers
  • Pet waste bags and other plastic bags.

Fox said animals have roamed to campsites and trails because of the trash, and it can cause damage to the fauna and flora of the park.

”Our number one concern that we have of course is going to be the wildlife that’s affected,” Fox said. We did a further inspection of the photos we posted on our social media sites and we could tell that some sort of animal has been involved.”

