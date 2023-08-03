Cream of the Crop
Staunton volunteer organization helps teachers prepare for the school year

Youth Volunteer Corps is on a tour around the Valley, helping teachers prepare their classrooms
Youth Volunteer Corps is on a tour around the Valley, helping teachers prepare their classrooms for the upcoming year.(whsv)
By Ty Powell
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) -With school right around the corner, a volunteer organization in Staunton is helping teachers cross some things off their to-do lists.

Youth Volunteer Corps is on a tour around the Valley, helping teachers prepare their classrooms for the upcoming year.

Program Coordinator and former high school teacher, Stephanie Mason, says she recognizes how challenging it can be setting up without help.

”Every youth get something from YVC project-- something that’s helpful and beneficial. That’s why we keep doing it. because its helpful to the community but its also very helpful to the youth,” Mason said.

She said this project teaches the children skills they’ll need as they mature like leadership, professionalism, and even compassion.

The tour continues on August 3 at Wilson Elementary School in Fishersville.

