Summer baseball scores: August 2, 2023

Clover Hill manager Kevin Chandler during the 2023 season
Clover Hill manager Kevin Chandler during the 2023 season(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Turks had already clinched a spot in the Valley League Championship Series but the only question that remained was who they would face.

Wednesday night, the got their answer as the Charlottesville Tom Sox defeated the Strasburg Express 6-3. The Tom Sox scored five times in the fourth inning to take the lead and they’d never look back.

Charlottesville’s Kyle Edwards had a 2-RBI single in the fourth inning. Henry Ford went 2 for 2 with a home run, two RBI, and two walks for the Tom Sox.

The Tom Sox will host Harrisonburg in Game 1 of the Valley League Championship Series on Thursday night.

Valley League Baseball

  • Charlottesville 6, Strasburg 3

Rockingham County Baseball League Semifinals (best-of-five)

  • Shockers 7, Clover Hill 5 (in progress)
  • Bridgewater 3, Grottoes 0

