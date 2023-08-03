Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Texas A&M reaches $1 million settlement with Black journalism professor

FILE - Kathleen McElroy poses Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M...
FILE - Kathleen McElroy poses Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M University reached a $1 million settlement Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, with McElroy after botched attempts to hire her unraveled after pushback over her past work promoting diversity. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M University reached a $1 million settlement Thursday with a Black journalism professor after botched attempts to hire her unraveled after pushback over her past work promoting diversity.

The nation’s largest public school agreed to pay Kathleen McElroy $1 million, and apologized to her while admitting “mistakes were made during the hiring process.”

Texas A&M had initially welcomed McElroy, a Texas A&M graduate, with great fanfare to revive the school’s journalism department in June. She is a former New York Times editor and had overseen the journalism school at the more liberal University of Texas at Austin.

But McElroy said soon after her hiring, which including a public signing ceremony, that she learned of emerging internal pushback from unidentified individuals over her past work to improve diversity and inclusion in newsrooms.

McElroy told the Texas Tribune the initial offer of a tenure-track position was first reduced to a five-year post and then reduced to a one-year job from which she could be fired at any time. The 1981 Texas A&M graduate rejected the offer and ultimately chose to stay at the University of Texas as a journalism professor.

Shortly after events around her hiring became public, Texas A&M University President Katherine Banks resigned.

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)

“This matter has been resolved,” McElroy said in statement. “I hope the resolution of my matter will reinforce A&M’s allegiance to excellence in higher education and its commitment to academic freedom and journalism.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Harrisonburg Fire Department said a driver hit a parked vehicle then drove...
Car hits bakery, Harrisonburg officials confirm
An early morning Broadway fire is under investigation.
Early morning Broadway fire under investigation
Photo Courtesy: Machaela Lee
Meteor in the mountains: Hundreds report bright light, loud noise overnight
The Norfolk & Southern Class J No. 611 steam locomotive is currently stationed at the Virginia...
Excursions on the 611 locomotive scheduled for this fall
Photo submitted by Harry Samuelson to WHSV.
Possible cause of Strasburg gas line explosion found

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election
Multiple golf carts were stolen and vandalized from the Orchard Creek Golf Course Wednesday...
Waynesboro country club targeted by vandalism and theft
A Portland woman says she was attacked by a homeless person while walking in the downtown area...
Woman says homeless man knocked her unconscious in unprovoked attack
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Limited rain late week, more storms to end weekend