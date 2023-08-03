Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Trip tips as majority of travelers report issues

Airfare and hotels up over 20% in the last two years
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Of the 32% of U.S. adults who have traveled this year, nearly 80% ran into a travel-related problem, according to a new Bankrate survey.

Travelers reported higher prices are the biggest issue, with airfare and hotel costs up by about 20% over the past two years.

One in four travelers experienced other issues like delayed or canceled trips, long waits, or poor customer service.

Ted Rossman, from Bankrate, said TSA screenings are up about 10% from the same period last year.

“This pent-up demand is still a real thing,” Rossman explained. “People are still itching to get back out there after the pandemic. They’re absorbing higher prices. But all these crowds, plus limited supply, is leading to a lot of backups.”

Rossman advised travelers to look to their credit card for possible relief. A lot of credit cards come with free travel insurance perks such as helping with canceled flights or hotel rooms for unexpected delays.

“Rental car insurance is another good perk or money back,” Rossman added. “If your luggage is late so that you can buy toiletries and other essentials, credit card travel insurance can actually be really valuable. I think it’s also important to be aware that these kinds of things are happening and prepare, you know, maybe get to the airport extra early.”

When it comes to price, Rossman said be flexible with travel plans, if possible. Think about traveling in the off season or using rewards points to offset costs.

He said the more flexible you can be, the better deals you can find.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Harrisonburg Fire Department said a driver hit a parked vehicle then drove...
Car hits bakery, Harrisonburg officials confirm
An early morning Broadway fire is under investigation.
Early morning Broadway fire under investigation
Photo Courtesy: Machaela Lee
Meteor in the mountains: Hundreds report bright light, loud noise overnight
The Norfolk & Southern Class J No. 611 steam locomotive is currently stationed at the Virginia...
Excursions on the 611 locomotive scheduled for this fall
Photo submitted by Harry Samuelson to WHSV.
Possible cause of Strasburg gas line explosion found

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election
Multiple golf carts were stolen and vandalized from the Orchard Creek Golf Course Wednesday...
Waynesboro country club targeted by vandalism and theft
A Portland woman says she was attacked by a homeless person while walking in the downtown area...
Woman says homeless man knocked her unconscious in unprovoked attack
FILE - Kathleen McElroy poses Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M...
Texas A&M reaches $1 million settlement with Black journalism professor
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Limited rain late week, more storms to end weekend