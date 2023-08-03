Cream of the Crop
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia

By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former UVA student Morgan Bettinger is filing a lawsuit against the University of Virginia following an incident that occurred in 2020.

Bettinger is accusing the university of failing to protect her civil rights to free speech and race-based discrimination.

Bettinger and her attorney say they have no further comments at this time.

The full lawsuit can be viewed here.

