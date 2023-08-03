Waynesboro country club targeted by vandalism and theft

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Multiple golf carts were stolen and vandalized from the Orchard Creek Golf Course Wednesday evening.

On Aug 2, Orchard Creek Golf Course reported golf carts were missing and there was damage to the property after a suspected break-in. Though there wasn’t much damage on the course, some of the property was left unusable.

“We were lucky there was not a lot of damage on the course but that’s a concern as well,” Co-owner Teresa Gauldin said. “There was a door knob that was damaged on the course and the door is unusable.”

Gauldin said this incident will cause both security and financial stress on the organization.

“We have multiple damaged carts so that puts us anywhere between 5 and 7 carts low and that does affect how many golfers can be on the course,” Gauldin said. “It causes a lot of concern with the safety of my employees as well. Although this occurred after hours, I do have employees that do come very early in the morning or leave late at night and it concerns me for their safety.”

Gauldin said she and other staff members have talked to staff about tips to stay safe while at work.

“We’ve talked to especially some of our younger staff and female staff where to park under the lights. I’ve encouraged them to try and leave with the buddy system.” Gauldin said.

Currently, carts are left outside during the summer because of the volume of customers, but Gauldin said this incident might change that protocol.

“We may have to go back to locking up the carts in the cart barn even during the summer,” Gauldin said. “Which causes a lot of extra work for us, extra hours to transport them back and forth between the cart barn.”

