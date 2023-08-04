Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

3 arrested for alleged armed robbery

The Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested three people for an alleged...
The Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested three people for an alleged armed robbery in Edinburg.(Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDINBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Three men were taken into custody after an alleged armed robbery, the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office said.

In a post on their Facebook page, the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a reported armed robbery in the 100 block of Elizabeth Lane in Edinburg on July 27 at around 8:40 a.m.

They said three men were taken into custody and given various charges.

Joshua Wayne Dellinger was taken into custody for alleged Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Kyle Austin Cowart and Dallas Michael Fraley were taken into custody for outstanding warrants, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office said the following additional charges have bene placed:

  • Joshua Wayne Dellinger:
  • 18.2-58: Robbery Class 3 Felony
  • 18.2-53.1: Use of a firearm in commission of a felony Unclassified
  • Kyle Austin Cowart:
  • 18.2-22/18.2-58: Conspire to commit Robbery Class 5 Felony
  • Dallas Michael Fraley:
  • 18.2-22/18.2-25: Conspire to commit Robbery Class 5 Felony

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Harrisonburg Fire Department said a driver hit a parked vehicle then drove...
Car hits bakery, Harrisonburg officials confirm
Multi-Vehicle crash closes lanes on I-64 W near Fishersville
VSP: One injured after multi-vehicle crash on I-64 near Fishersville
8 people were displaced by a fire in Harrisonburg, according to the HFD.
8 people displaced after early morning fire in Harrisonburg
Earlier this week the county’s planning commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of a...
Developer looks to build 280 unit complex in Rockingham County
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia

Latest News

clothes
Augusta County Public Schools host 3rd annual SAW Style Clothing Closet
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Next cold front on the way
Air3 bypasses Interstate 81 in Augusta County
Air3 bypasses Interstate 81 in Augusta County
The Rockingham County Circuit Court is warning people about a phone scam going around.
Beware of Juror Scam reported around Rockingham County