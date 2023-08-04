3 arrested for alleged armed robbery

EDINBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Three men were taken into custody after an alleged armed robbery, the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office said.

In a post on their Facebook page, the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a reported armed robbery in the 100 block of Elizabeth Lane in Edinburg on July 27 at around 8:40 a.m.

They said three men were taken into custody and given various charges.

Joshua Wayne Dellinger was taken into custody for alleged Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Kyle Austin Cowart and Dallas Michael Fraley were taken into custody for outstanding warrants, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office said the following additional charges have bene placed:

Joshua Wayne Dellinger:

18.2-58: Robbery Class 3 Felony

18.2-53.1: Use of a firearm in commission of a felony Unclassified

Kyle Austin Cowart:

18.2-22/18.2-58: Conspire to commit Robbery Class 5 Felony

Dallas Michael Fraley:

18.2-22/18.2-25: Conspire to commit Robbery Class 5 Felony

