Augusta County Public Schools host 3rd annual SAW Style Clothing Closet

clothes
(WHSV)
By Julian Bussells
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - At Wilson Elementary School, Augusta County Public Schools partnered with the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro for the third annual SAW Style Clothing Closet. This event is designed to help provide back to school clothes to children in need in the Augusta County area.

The Clothing Closet provides items of clothing for students from kindergarten all the way to 12th grade.

“We felt that it was an important mission coming off of COVID just because of the need for families to be able to have appropriate clothing and shoes, socks, underwear, those types of items so their students can start school and not have to worry about those things,” said Ashley Whitesell, a social worker for Augusta County Public Schools.

Augusta County Public Schools head back to class on August 9.

