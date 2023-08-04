Cream of the Crop
Augusta County Schools get grant for digital maps of schools to help first responders

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As many school divisions across the Valley are finishing final preparations before the new school year begins, safety is at the forefront of many people’s minds.

Augusta County gave an update to their crisis and safety plans at Thursday night’s school board meeting.

These plans include building and student safety.

“The plans will be distributed electronically to the appropriate personnel including our sheriff’s department, fire and rescue, ECC which is our 911 center and also our Augusta County Public School maintenance department,” Dr. Douglas Shifflett Jr, Deputy Superintendent for Augusta County Public Schools said.

This year Augusta County Public Schools received a grant from the Department of Criminal Justice Service.

Dr. Shifflett said this allows each school to have a digital map with grids to help first responders better locate areas in each school.

”The good part is we can share this stuff electronically so if they’re going toward a school, it can be shared to their computer inside of their cruiser, so they have that information when they arrive,” Dr. Shifflett said.

He said this will allow better communication between ECC and first responders if and when they need to respond to a school.

The Augusta County School Board approved this years crisis management plans unanimously, just in time for a new school year.

