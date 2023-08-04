Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Beware of Juror Scam reported around Rockingham County

The Rockingham County Circuit Court is warning people about a phone scam going around.
The Rockingham County Circuit Court is warning people about a phone scam going around.(Arizona's Family)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Circuit Court is warning people about a phone scam going around.

They say some people have been getting calls from someone pretending to be law enforcement stating that they owe a fine for missing jury duty and requesting payment over the phone. Some of these requests involve gift cards.

The Rockingham County Circuit Court says they don’t call to collect fines over the phone, and that they do not accept gift cards. They also said the scammers number will look like it’s actually coming from the Clerk’s and Sheriff’s Office, but that the numbers are spoofed.

If you want to know whether or not the call is real, you can call the Clerk’s and Sheriff’s Office directly.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Harrisonburg Fire Department said a driver hit a parked vehicle then drove...
Car hits bakery, Harrisonburg officials confirm
Multi-Vehicle crash closes lanes on I-64 W near Fishersville
VSP: One injured after multi-vehicle crash on I-64 near Fishersville
8 people were displaced by a fire in Harrisonburg, according to the HFD.
8 people displaced after early morning fire in Harrisonburg
Earlier this week the county’s planning commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of a...
Developer looks to build 280 unit complex in Rockingham County
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Next cold front on the way
Massanutten Regional Library now offering 'memory kits' to help those living with memory loss...
Massanutten Regional Library offering activity kits for those living with memory loss
TomatoFest 2023 taking over Harrisonburg's Turner Pavilion
TomatoFest 2023 taking over Harrisonburg’s Turner Pavilion
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Several injured after crashes in Augusta County, VSP says