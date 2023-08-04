Beware of Juror Scam reported around Rockingham County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Circuit Court is warning people about a phone scam going around.

They say some people have been getting calls from someone pretending to be law enforcement stating that they owe a fine for missing jury duty and requesting payment over the phone. Some of these requests involve gift cards.

The Rockingham County Circuit Court says they don’t call to collect fines over the phone, and that they do not accept gift cards. They also said the scammers number will look like it’s actually coming from the Clerk’s and Sheriff’s Office, but that the numbers are spoofed.

If you want to know whether or not the call is real, you can call the Clerk’s and Sheriff’s Office directly.

