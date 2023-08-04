City looking to hear other ideas and companies for Westover Skate Park

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Through funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the City of Harrisonburg put money toward renovating the Westover Skate Park.

“We set aside $475,000 in ARPA funds to replace this skate park with a skate park that in many ways would be an exact replica of the old skate park with one or two new obstacles,” Mike Parks, Harrisonburg Director of Communications said.

However, those plans are now on hold.

“The skatepark has been in existence since 2003 and over time it got to the point where it was deteriorating too much for us to be able to maintain it,” Parks said.

The city received pushback from members of the skating community. The initial plans included steel ramps, but many of those who spoke about this project requested a concrete skate park.

Right now the city is putting together ideas of what other companies and the original company, American Ramp Company (ARC), can do with the skate park.

If the city were to break its contract with ARC, it would lose more than $60,000 from the $475,000 funds.

“We’re now in the position where we’re considering do we move forward with American Ramp Company for the full $475,000 we would have to construct the park, do we start over from scratch knowing we would have roughly $400,000 to construct the park with the $60,000 we would lose on the contract and money we’ve already spent with American Ramp Company and know that it would also extend the timeline of the project,” Parks said.

Parks said they want to make sure this is a place the community can enjoy.

”All the thousands of people that use this park we want it to be a great amenity so we’re gonna take our time we’re gonna make sure we get it right and at the end of the day we’re gonna have a great skate park out there that everyone enjoys,” Parks said.

Parks said until a decision is made by city council, no additional steps will be taken toward this project.

They are hoping to have all the options and ideas in front of city council this month.

Harrisonburg City Council’s next regularly scheduled meeting is Aug 22.

