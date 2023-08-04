Cream of the Crop
City of Staunton plans to revitalize Uniontown

Uniontown neighborhood in Staunton.
Uniontown neighborhood in Staunton.(WHSV)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) -The City of Staunton is discussing ways to rebuild the Uniontown neighborhood which was once a vibrant community that has a lot of history.

Will Cockrell, senior planner for EPR-PC, says he is working with Staunton to develop a Neighborhood Action Plan.

“At our first steering committee meeting which was back in March of this year we only had maybe four or five people attend that and by the time we had our 6th meeting which was on July 12, we had about 30 people attending regularly,” said Cockrell.

Cockrell said everything they put in the plan, they have heard from the community.

Council Member Brad Arrowood said the city is having a lot of talks to make sure everything goes in the correct order.

“You don’t want to put in a street and then dig it because you have a pipe going underneath it. So we are setting it up and figuring out what kind of lighting we would want for the streets, the sewer lines, better water service there,” said Arrowood.

Arrowood said the city is looking at ways to waive or reduce fees to connect sewage and water to Uniontown.

“This involves us petitioning the general assembly because we don’t have the authority to arbitrarily waive things like that,” said Arrowood.

Cockrell said the first major item is to put in new zoning to allow for a residential community to thrive.

“The existing land use regulations in that are primarily industrial which it prohibits residential development,” said Cockrell.

Cockrell said they intend to have a fill report and a draft Neighborhood Action Plan in the planning commission packet next week,” said Cockrell.

