EndZone Preview: Luray

The Luray Bulldogs at practice on Aug. 2, 2023
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - On Friday, we looked at the Luray Bulldogs ahead of the 2023 football season.

Luray is coming off a year that saw the squad go 9-3 overall, including a convincing regular-season win over Central. Last October, the Bulldogs took down the Falcons 41-25. Luray was unable to repeat the feat in the post season, falling to Central in the Region 2B Playoffs.

This year, the coaching staff at Luray will look different, with Lynn Hamilton taking over as head coach. Hamilton joined the Bulldogs in 1992 as a volunteer coach and has served in a variety of roles within the program.

“Hopefully we can continue the success that we’ve had over the last ten years,” said Hamilton. “We’ve averaged about seven wins a year so we’ve had a pretty good program and we’ve had a great group of kids.”

According to the Bulldogs, the team eagerly awaits the fall season, where Luray will incorporate new strategy on the field.

“We have some new coaching and some new plays,” said Luray senior outside linebacker Ryder Liscomb. “Hopefully we can do well and teams won’t be ready for it. I’m pretty excited and I think everyone else is too.”

Luray junior wide receiver/cornerback Jakob Choat emphasized the unity among the Bulldogs heading into the fall.

“We’re growing as a team,” said Choat. “We’re a true family and hopefully we’ll stick together through all the hard times because we’re going to face adversity.”

Resume

  • 2022 Record: 9-3 (Lost to Central in Second Round of Region 2B Playoffs)
  • Head Coach: Lynn Hamilton (1st season)
  • Key Players: OL Ryder Liscomb, WR/CB Jakob Choat

2023 Fall Schedule

  • 8/25: vs. East Rockingham
  • 9/1: at Buffalo Gap
  • 9/8: vs. William Monroe
  • 9/15: at Stuarts Draft
  • 9/22: vs. Rock Ridge
  • 10/6: vs. Madison County
  • 10/13: at Strasburg
  • 10/20: at Central
  • 10/27: vs. Clarke County
  • 11/3: at Page County

