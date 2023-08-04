Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

“Every week somebody is dying.” Community is FED UP with gun violence in Roanoke

FED UP host community unity prayer after recent gun violence.
FED UP host community unity prayer after recent gun violence.(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 21 people have been killed this year in Roanoke and 17 of those deaths were from gun violence. Days after city officials promised to crack down on violence - people are saying enough is enough.

“We’re tired of the violence and enough is enough – it stops right now,” said FED UP member and Bishop Jamaal Jackson.

With candles in their hands – community members prayed at a vigil Thursday night for victims of gun violence and their loved ones.

In a week, five people were shot and four killed in Roanoke.

“This around here is ridiculous – it’s gotta stop,” said LaCiann Divers. “Like every week somebody is dying. It don’t make no freaking sense.”

Divers lost her son NeSean Divers almost a year ago. She says he was 16 when he was shot and killed while in bed.

“The pain that I feel, I don’t wish that on no parent,” added Divers. “This pain, missing your child, wanting to hear their voice, wanting to smell them, wanting them to call your phone, just fixing them their favorite foods.”

Divers says gun violence has only increased since her son was murdered. Now, she fights against the violence in his memory.

“Anytime something goes on about gun violence. Anytime there’s something said, if I can come and say my son’s name, NeSean. I am going to stand up and do that for my baby,” explained Divers.

FED UP co-founder Rita Joyce says it was very important to host the community prayer and show unity.

“To make sure that the city understands that we have had enough,” said Joyce. “We are FED UP with gun violence.”

Divers would like to see more investigators hired to solve crimes and wants the community to speak up.

“Because if it was your daddy, your brother, your cousin, your sister, your momma – you would want somebody to say something and give them justice,” said Divers. “Even though it’s not going to bring your family member back – you would want somebody to say something and speak up for them.”

Joyce says the anti-violence group plans to host a vigil in each quadrant of the city.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Harrisonburg Fire Department said a driver hit a parked vehicle then drove...
Car hits bakery, Harrisonburg officials confirm
8 people were displaced by a fire in Harrisonburg, according to the HFD.
8 people displaced after early morning fire in Harrisonburg
Multi-Vehicle crash closes lanes on I-64 W near Fishersville
VSP: One injured after multi-vehicle crash on I-64 near Fishersville
Earlier this week the county’s planning commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of a...
Developer looks to build 280 unit complex in Rockingham County
Alli Glass, 8, is being credited with saving her great-grandfather after a late-night...
8-year-old saves great-grandfather’s life after four-wheeling accident

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Next cold front on the way
Augusta County Schools get grant for digital maps of schools to help first responders
Harrisonburg OBGYN
Mid-Atlantic Women’s Care and Anthem BCBS reach agreement
Harrisonburg's Jose Perez heads to the dugout after scoring on a wild pitch.
Harrisonburg Turks take Game 1 of VBL Championship Series 7-2, one win away from title
Augusta County Schools get grant for digital maps of schools to help first responders