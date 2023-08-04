Harrisonburg Turks take Game 1 of VBL Championship Series 7-2, one win away from title
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - After a two-hour rain delay, the Harrisonburg Turks defeated the Charlottesville Tom Sox 7-2 in Game 1 of the Valley League Championship Series.
Five different Turks had multi-hit nights. Miles Hartsfield led the way for Harrisonburg, going 2 for 3 with 2 RBI.
Robert Kelly pitched 7 2/3 innings for Harrisonburg, allowing just two runs on two hits while striking out nine batters.
The series shifts to Veterans Memorial Park on Friday Night. First pitch is at 7:30 p.m.
