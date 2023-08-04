Cream of the Crop
JMU installing core concepts, developing team chemistry during first days of camp

The James Madison defensive line at practice on Aug. 3, 2023
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The second day of practice is in the books for the James Madison football team.

Head coach Curt Cignetti told the media on Wednesday that the first couple days of practice will be spent installing the core schemes and concepts from the playbook. After that, the team will focus on situational football.

The players say understanding the core concepts is critical. Another component also critical the first few days of practice is developing team chemistry, especially with so many new roster additions.

The defensive line is one position group that’s getting acclimated to change. While the defensive line has lots of depth, they’ll need to fill the void left by Isaac Ukwu, who transferred to Ole Miss during the spring.

“At some point in time, you have to step up as a leader,” says JMU defensive lineman Jamree Kromah. “Unfortunately, Isaac left and went on to Ole Miss. That was his decision. When somebody goes, somebody has to step up. I feel like we’re doing the right thing taking advantage of an opportunity us being as leaders.”

Defensive lineman Jalen Green says establishing chemistry is critical early in camp.

“As a team as a whole, each year, especially in today’s world of college football with transfers and new faces, it’s that chemistry thing that’s so important that takes teams a long way,” says Green. “Having so many new faces and even other positions like quarterback, just figuring out the glue and getting everybody to jell together, I think is very key for us right now.”

JMU’s season opener is Sept. 2 at home against Bucknell. WHSV Sports will continue to have reports from camp leading up to the start of the season.

