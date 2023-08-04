Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Judge arrested in connection with wife’s killing

A California judge was reportedly arrested Thursday night in connection with his wife's shooting death. (Source: KABC/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California judge has been arrested in connection with the slaying of his wife, authorities said Friday.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson was arrested late Thursday after police received reports of a shooting in an Anaheim home and found the judge’s wife, Sheryl Ferguson, shot inside, Anaheim police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 72-year-old judge was arrested and taken to jail, police said in a statement. No additional details were released.

Police in Anaheim, California, respond to the scene of a shooting at a judge's home on Thursday...
Police in Anaheim, California, respond to the scene of a shooting at a judge's home on Thursday night.(Source: KABC/CNn)

A message was sent to Anaheim police asking whether Ferguson has an attorney.

Ferguson serves as a judge in a courthouse in the Orange County city of Fullerton. He previously worked in the Orange County District Attorney’s office and prosecuted drug cases, according to the North Orange County Bar Association.

The court declined to provide additional information about the allegations.

“Although no case has been filed with our Court, when appropriate we will take all necessary steps to ensure full compliance with our legal and ethical obligations,” Orange County Superior Court Presiding Judge Maria Hernandez said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Harrisonburg Fire Department said a driver hit a parked vehicle then drove...
Car hits bakery, Harrisonburg officials confirm
8 people were displaced by a fire in Harrisonburg, according to the HFD.
8 people displaced after early morning fire in Harrisonburg
Multi-Vehicle crash closes lanes on I-64 W near Fishersville
VSP: One injured after multi-vehicle crash on I-64 near Fishersville
Earlier this week the county’s planning commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of a...
Developer looks to build 280 unit complex in Rockingham County
Alli Glass, 8, is being credited with saving her great-grandfather after a late-night...
8-year-old saves great-grandfather’s life after four-wheeling accident

Latest News

Nine members of Congress wait to enter Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Friday, Aug. 4,...
Congressional delegation tours site of Parkland school massacre before experts recreate shooting inside
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney speaks at a news conference to announce the...
Authorities identify woman whose remains were found along Long Island coast in Gilgo Beach killings probe
The Suffolk County, N.Y., district attorney identified a woman whose remains were found in...
Victim identified in Gilgo Beach killings probe
File - Driver Jose Viveros delivers beverages in the Little Tokyo district of Los Angeles,...
US employers add still-solid 187,000 jobs in July; unemployment dips to 3.5%
Massanutten Regional Library now offering 'memory kits' to help those living with memory loss...
Massanutten Regional Library offering activity kits for those living with memory loss