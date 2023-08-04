K-9 handler indicted on animal cruelty, other charges

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The handler of a K-9 that went missing in April faces a number of misdemeanor charges in connection with the case, including animal cruelty, the South Charleston Police Department said Thursday.

Marcus Dudley, K-9 Chase’s handler, was a Chapmanville Police officer at the time of the disappearance but lived in South Charleston.

Dudley was indicted in Kanawha County on three counts of falsely reporting an emergency, two counts of making false statements and obstructing an officer, and one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

Rob Kuenzel, attorney for the town of Chapmanville, released the following statement:

“From day one, the Town of Chapmanville and Chapmanville Police Department have cooperated with South Charleston Police Department in the investigation of our missing K-9, Chase. The Town and its police department are hopeful that the actions of the Kanawha County Grand Jury will help to shed light on this unfortunate situation and ultimately obtain justice for Chase.

According to the investigation, Dudley’s statements about what happened to Chase, who reportedly jumped a fence and escaped the morning of April 11, were inconsistent.

Days after the incident, WSAZ learned the handler no longer worked for the Chapmanville Police Department.

Investigators have not released information about Chase’s condition or whereabouts.

The case has drawn attention from animal lovers across the United States. They even formed a Facebook group “Justice for K-9 Officer Chase.”

