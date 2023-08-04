Cream of the Crop
Magazine names Myrtle Beach airport therapy dog ‘Cutest Pet’

In an annual contest, the Grand Strand Magazine named Walter Jr. the “Cutest Pet.”
In an annual contest, the Grand Strand Magazine named Walter Jr. the “Cutest Pet.”(Myrtle Beach International Airport)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One of the Myrtle Beach International Airport’s newest therapy dogs is already making an impression on flyers.

The airport says you can catch Walter in the terminal on his weekly visits. Walter first started as an airport therapy dog back in May. 

The award-winning K-9 is a part of the airport’s Pups Easing Travel Stress (P.E.T.S.) program. The program aims to help lift stress for travelers while waiting for their flights.

