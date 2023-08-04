Cream of the Crop
Massanutten Regional Library offering activity kits for those living with memory loss

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Massanutten Regional Library says they work as an organization to serve patrons of all ages and abilities, including those who may not be able to visit the library themselves.

MRL’s recent addition of three ‘memory kits’ hope to provide activities for those living with different kinds of memory loss like Dementia, and their caregivers to enjoy together.

Each tote has their own theme, including puzzles and games, sensory activities, and items geared toward caregivers themselves.

“It’s interactive, it’s intergenerational, it really inspires the creativity and you know the growth in any stage of memory loss or dementia,” reference librarian Allison Brueckner said.

Brueckner said MRL also has a program in collaboration with Valley Program for Aging Services called Memory Partners on the first Thursday of every month. The program gives those living with dementia and their caregivers the opportunity to visit the Central Library Branch to get social time with others and participate in optional games and activities.

Memory Kits may be checked out at the Central Library with a library card, when available, or can be placed on hold and delivered to any MRL branch. They can be borrowed for up to two weeks. The kits can also be reserved on the library’s website through their online catalog and searching for the keywords ‘caregiver tote’. You can find more information here.

For more information and registration for the Memory Partners program, individuals can call VPAS at 540-615-5341 or by visiting www.vaps.info.

