Mid-Atlantic Women’s Care and Anthem BCBS reach agreement

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Mid-Atlantic Women’s Care and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield have reached an agreement after struggling in negotiations.

Doctor Cathy Slusher with Harrisonburg OBGYN the agreement was finalized on Monday afternoon. She added that both sides had to compromise and while they had to give more than would have hoped to, she is satisfied with the agreement.

”For the women in our community and for our patients it was well worth, and we are happy an agreement was made so overall we are very satisfied,” said Dr. Slusher.

Harrisonburg OBGYN was one of the practices that would have been affected if an agreement was not reached.

“I am just relieved that everyone in the community can be relieved, we are relieved, and we look forward to taking care of the great women who have signed on with us and have anthem insurance and other insurances too,” said Dr. Slusher.

Dr. Slusher said the new contract is good for another three years and there will be no interruptions in care.

