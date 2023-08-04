Sensory Music Garden opens in Strasburg Town Park

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The sound of music has entered Strasburg’s Town Park. Large metal musical instruments have been installed beside the playground as part of the sensory music garden.

People of all ages are encouraged to use the instruments and find joy through making music.

”We know in the young people it helps them focus and brings them joy we know in the elderly, especially with memory care it brings memories back,” Mary Ruth Alred Follett, former president of the Strasburg Rotary Club said.

Follett was the driving force behind this project.

She wanted to bring the first of its kind to Shenandoah County as she saw the arts growing.

“It’s a way to allow children especially not to be afraid and no one’s gonna tell them no you can’t touch that no you can’t play that loud and just to hear when kids are playing on the playground that they can hear music,” Follett said.

Many hands were involved in making this project come to life.

“Wind River found out about it as members of our club so I provided them with the grant and they said that they would fund the instruments and they in turn gave it as a gift to the town of Strasburg and the park,” Follett said.

Strasburg’s Mayor, Brandy Hawkins Boies said it’s a great outlet for those who are sensitive to some sounds or textures to express themselves and find new talents.

With this project also came new greenery in this area of the park.

The trees, shrubs and plants were all possible by a district grant Follett applied for and received.

