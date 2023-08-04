Several injured after crashes in Augusta County, VSP says

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police say three people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a tractor trailer and a Brinks armored vehicle near Fishersville. There were 12 separate crashes in the area of the I-64 and I-81 interchange in Augusta County, and several injuries were reported, according to the VSP.

The VSP described the crashes as ‘chain-reaction’ and said they all happened between 12:20 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. on August 3.

While police were working on the early I-81 crashes, they say a two-vehicle wreck happened on I-64 W at mile marker 90 when a box truck reportedly stopped abruptly for traffic. A Brinks armored vehicle reportedly swerved to the right shoulder to avoid the box truck and was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer. The impact of the crash caused the Brinks vehicle to run off the road, strike an embankment and overturn. Meanwhile, the tractor-trailer hit the guardrail and then the box truck, the VSP says.

The driver of the tractor-trailer and the armored vehicle’s driver and passenger were transported to Augusta Health for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to the VSP. They also reported the driver of the tractor-trailer, a Canadian man, was cited for following too closely.

Later that evening, the VSP says they responded to another crash that involved seven vehicles. They say several injuries were reported, and the crash remains under investigation.

