Staying safe on the highway during bad weather

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation offers tips to stay safe on major highways and interstates during poor weather.

On Aug. 3, Virginia State Police responded to 12 separate crashes in Augusta County in I-64. Leaving multiple people injured and multiple cars damaged.

Ken Slack, communications specialist for VDOT, said rain after a “dry spell” can cause road surfaces to become slick, including interstates. He also said slick roads is not the only issue drivers have to worry about, poor weather can lower visibility on the roads.

“If you’re running your wipers, make sure those headlights are on because you are not going to see as far ahead of you as you would on a normal day,” Slack said. “Keep in mind that your visibility is down and your stopping distance is going to be greatly reduced, make sure you are adjusting your driving to the conditions at hand.”

Slack offered different resources to drivers planning on driving in inclement weather including the Virginia 511 system to look at traffic cameras and see if there are any accidents or delays, and digital signs on the roads to alert drivers of upcoming hazards.

