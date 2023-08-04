‘There’s a language between the leash’ Community support for K9 Rico

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is allowing donations and pledges to retire K9 Rico early, so he can live the rest of his life with his former handler, Dennis Reynolds.

After leaving the sheriff’s office, Reynolds learned he may not be with his best friend anymore.

“It feels like a piece of me missing, I go from waking up and having a routine with him, spending time with him in the morning, then we get suited up for work and drive around patrolling Augusta County and he’s right there beside me,” Reynolds said.

ACSO had planned on transferring K9 Rico to a new handler, but Amy Swope and Blue Ridge Canine Services offered Sheriff Donald Smith an alternative, buying a new K9 unit for ACSO.

The price point was set at $19,000 and has to be completed by the end of August. According to their website, If you want to support Rico’s early retirement, you can donate or pledge money on their website.

In a press release, Sheriff Smith said:

“ACSO K9′s are vital members to our law enforcement team at the Sheriff’s Office. While I understand the special bonds that can form between handlers and K9′s, a large amount of taxpayer funds are involved in the procurement and training of these unique dogs. I do not feel that I would be a good steward of taxpayer’s money by retiring K9 Rico while he is still a valuable part of our team. If they are able to procure $19,000 in pledges by that date, I will officially retire Rico to his former handler. "

Swope said the high price tag comes from selective breeding.

“They mostly source dogs from Europe because they are specifically bred with traits that makes their work ability suitable for this kind of work,” Swope said. “I would say out of 2000 dogs, they might choose 20, that’s just how selective this process is for the dogs.”

Reynolds said this opportunity was “everything he wanted” and Rico is an important piece of his life.

“He made the job worth it, he was like a guardian angel for real,” Reynolds said. “It wasn’t just at work either, it was my home and personal life as well.”

Reynolds said him and Rico have formed a connection that no one else can have.

“There’s a language between the leash. My girlfriend and my kids know some of the commands that he has and they’ll say commands to him and he’s just like ‘you’re not my dad’,” Reynolds said.

