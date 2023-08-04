TomatoFest 2023 taking over Harrisonburg’s Turner Pavilion

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Whether you argue if they are a fruit or vegetable, if you love tomatoes you will want to visit downtown Harrisonburg on August 5.

The Harrisonburg Farmers Market at Turner Pavilion is taking a spin for the third year on its regular Saturday market, transforming the venue into TomatoFest 2023.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., community members can hear live music, participate in a chef’s demo on tomato jam and tomato chutney, learn about growing tomatoes, purchase tomato-themed products, and even see which local vendor produces the best tomato.

“It’s always fun, all the vendors grow so many different types of tomatoes. There are over 10,00 tomato varieties so it’s cool to see how many different kinds of varieties you can find at the market,” market manager Halee Jones said.

If you’re interested in attending, you can find information on all things TomatoFest 2023 you can visit the Farmers Market Facebook page here.

