Attention comic book fans: Big Lick Comic Con is back for the weekend

Everyone is encouraged to dress up as their favorite character and join the cosplay contest on Sunday.(Amaiya Howard)
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Comic book lovers, cosplayers, and pop culture enthusiasts are all at the Berglund Center for the Big Lick Comic Con on Saturday and Sunday.

At the event, people dressed up as their favorite characters for the first day of the convention.

Celebrity guests from the show The Walking Dead hosted a Q&A panel.

Comic book writers took pictures and signed autographs with fans.

The owner of Big Lick Comic Con JD Sutphin says listening to the panels and workshops allows everyone to dive into the world of creativity.

”Between the panels and vendors, there’s really something here for everybody,” says Sutphin. “With over 200 different exhibitors you can be looking at classic video games or one-of-a-kind art. With our panels, you could be watching a magician or having a Q&A with members of the walking dead. So, it’s really something for everybody.”

If you missed Saturday’s event, you can join in on the action on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

