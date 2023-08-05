Efforts stay afloat to bring back the Grand Caverns Pool

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - Some citizens of Grottoes want the Grand Caverns Pool back. Town Council closed that area after a leak brought safety concerns.

The Grottoes group, Community Committee for the Pool, is leading the charge for a simple thing to let progress flow.

“There was already a ground-penetrating radar done to prove that the pool was already safe and that there’s no underneath the pool and that all that needs to be done is there’s a leak at the expansion joint and that needs to be repaired in order for us to be able to re-open the pool,” Community Committee for the Pool Chair Maite Taylor said.

Grottoes Town Council overturned their original decision about demolishing the site in June but the public demands more. The organization of pool advocates feels that their stern expressions influenced the change.

The Grand Caverns Pool last received renovations just months before the pandemic shut down. People are fighting for this amenity to be revived today because of all the needs it could fill for the community.

The Grand Caverns Pool was the only accessible pool for people in wheelchairs and the place the Grand Caverns Kraken swim team could practice.

The space was more than just a place to cool off on a hot day.

“This provided not only an employment opportunity through lifeguarding and lots of other things for the pool, but it provided a gathering ground for families and for the youth to come in the summertime,” Taylor said.

The Change.org petition has gotten thousands of signatures supporting Grand Caverns for being up and running. The battle for this to become a reality is just beginning.

“The Community Committee that we have together already is very invested in saving this pool we’ve gotten guidance from the town attorney that we have to establish ourselves a separate nonprofit in order to be able to start doing fundraising and that is our next stop at this point,” Taylor said.

The original price reported to fix the leak is $21,000. People of CCFP predicted the cost now would be greater.

A proposal on how to restore the pool was offered to Grottoes Town Council before the July 12 meeting that composers say was disregarded from a lack of faith and support from the officials. The Community Committee for the Pool is willing to do whatever it takes to get Grand Caverns Pool back to its fullness.

