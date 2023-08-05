Cream of the Crop
EndZone Preview: Mountain View(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - We spoke with the Mountain View Generals ahead of the 2023 fall football season in the Valley.

The Generals have struggled with participation in recent years. In 2021, Mountain View canceled the season mid-way through the fall because the team did not have enough players.

Two years later, plenty of players took the field for preseason camp in Quicksburg. Mountain View head coach Kyle Kokkonen emphasized the importance of unity in the face of adversity on and off the playing field.

“A lot of guys were part of the team that got folded in 2021,” said Kokkonen. “That experience was awful but it really brought our guys together so our chemistry is better than it has been in a long time.”

Mountain View junior quarterback/safety Shreejee Patel shared his excitement for game days with a full roster of Generals.

“It’s about having fun with the team and trying to win in the midst of tension during a game,” Patel said. “As a quarterback, I think I’m a great leader and can help people when they need it.”

Mountain View junior defensive end/right tackle Trey Heishman said the Generals are working hard across all positions this summer.

“Linemen are getting their blocks, the backs are looking good, and the wide receivers are looking really good.”

Resume

  • 2022 Record: 1-7 Overall
  • Head Coach: Kyle Kokkonen (4th season)
  • Key Players: QB/S Shreejee Patel, DE/RT Trey Heishman

2023 Fall Schedule

  • 8/11: at Pendleton County
  • 8/25: vs. Bath County
  • 9/1: at Nelson County
  • 9/8: vs. Thomas Jefferson Science and Technology
  • 9/15: vs. Parry McCluer
  • 9/22: at Page County
  • 9/29: at Craig County
  • 10/6: vs. Fishburne Military
  • 10/20: at Virginia Spartans
  • 10/27: at Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy

