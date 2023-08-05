Man arrested for domestic dispute in Waynesboro restaurant crash-in

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department responded to Los Panchos Mexican Restaurant on 156 Lucy Lane for a report of a 42-year-old female victim struck by a vehicle in the parking lot.

The preliminary investigation by the officers who responded to the event determined that the female and the suspected car driver, Gary Beavers, a 35- year-old male of New Market, were involved in a domestic dispute that caused to the car end up in the parking lot.

The female victim exited the vehicle with a minor child. Beavers allegedly takes control of the vehicle and hit the victim with it. He then reportedly leaves the scene and the area.

The victim was transported to Augusta Health for treatment of her injuries. The minor child was not injured.

Beavers was later located in New Market and subsequently arrested by the New Market Police Department.

Beavers was arrested on the following alleged offenses:

18.2-51(F) - Maliciously stab, cut or wound with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill

18.2-51(F) - Maliciously cause bodily injury with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill

18.2-51(F) - Attempt maliciously cause bodily injury with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill

18.2-95- Grand Larceny of a motor vehicle

18.2-57.2- Assault and battery of a family or household member

46.2-301- Driving vehicle suspended or revoked~46.2-864- Reckless driving

Beavers is currently being held at RSW Regional Jail without bond. There is no photo of Beavers at the time of this release.

