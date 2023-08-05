Stormy Sunday expected to end the weekend

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds and not humid during the afternoon with highs into the mid to upper 80s. A very nice summer afternoon. Plenty of sun during the evening and temperatures remaining in the 80s before sunset.

Partly cloudy and dropping into the 70s after sunset. Mild overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: A warm start with temperatures into the 70s and a few clouds. Increasing clouds late morning and very warm and slightly humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Isolated storms developing during the afternoon, mostly after 2pm. Coverage in storms will increase during the evening hours with temperatures into the 80s. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are the primary threats. A warm evening with temperatures still in the 80s. Warm with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: A warm start to the day with temperatures into the 70s and mostly cloudy. A very warm and humid day with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Afternoon showers and storms developing with coverage dependant on morning cloud cover from Sunday night rainfall and Monday afternoon sunshine. A few storms could be strong to severe. Stay tuned for details. A warm evening with temperatures still in the 80s to start. A few showers or storms still possible. Clearing out overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: A warm start to the day with temperatures into the 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. Staying partly cloudy for most of the region. A few stray showers are possible in our West Virginia / Northern Valley locations. Lower humidity and comfortable but breezy with winds gusting to 25 mph. Warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures into the 70s. Staying sunny for the day, warm but not humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures into the 70s. A few showers or storms are possible with our next system. Highs into the mid 80s. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to start the day and warm with temperatures into the 70s. A few showers or storms are possible. Highs into the mid 80s. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.