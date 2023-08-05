Staunton Police Department investigating alleged check fraud

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department is investigating an alleged check fraud that happened on July 31.

They are asking for help identifying the person who they say may be a suspect.

Anyone that can identify the suspect or that has information on this incident is asked to contact the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017.

The Staunton Police Department says they are looking for a suspect in an alleged fraud investigation. (Staunton Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.