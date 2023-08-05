Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Staunton Police Department investigating alleged check fraud

File photo of a Staunton Police car. | Credit: WHSV
File photo of a Staunton Police car. | Credit: WHSV(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department is investigating an alleged check fraud that happened on July 31.

They are asking for help identifying the person who they say may be a suspect.

Anyone that can identify the suspect or that has information on this incident is asked to contact the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017.

The Staunton Police Department says they are looking for a suspect in an alleged fraud...
The Staunton Police Department says they are looking for a suspect in an alleged fraud investigation.(Staunton Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Harrisonburg Fire Department said a driver hit a parked vehicle then drove...
Car hits bakery, Harrisonburg officials confirm
Multi-Vehicle crash closes lanes on I-64 W near Fishersville
VSP: One injured after multi-vehicle crash on I-64 near Fishersville
8 people were displaced by a fire in Harrisonburg, according to the HFD.
8 people displaced after early morning fire in Harrisonburg
Earlier this week the county’s planning commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of a...
Developer looks to build 280 unit complex in Rockingham County
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Several injured after crashes in Augusta County, VSP says

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
A quiet start to the weekend before storms arrive Sunday
The Luray Bulldogs at practice on Aug. 2, 2023
EndZone Preview: Luray
WHSV Weather
Uniontown neighborhood in Staunton.
City of Staunton plans to revitalize Uniontown