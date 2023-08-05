Cream of the Crop
Volunteer roles open for Queen City Mischief & Magic Festival

By Cora Dickey
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Queen City Mischief & Magic Festival is seven weeks away, starting September 22, but organizers need help now with volunteers. Last year’s return of the Staunton tradition brought 20,000 attendees from all over in one weekend.

“We have space for about 120 volunteers on our sign-up form and we reached about half of that, so we need about 60 more volunteers to sign up. Our nonprofits and our businesses also look for volunteers to help throughout the festival throughout the weekend because there’s a lot going on at all times,” Queen City Mischief & Magic Volunteer Coordinator Sam Bosserman said.

Volunteers can sign up online, expressing what they are willing to help with and their specialties.

Bosserman shared that having enough people signed up is vital for everything to run smoothly. Training will be held beforehand for people to be prepared for their interested roles.

