3 injured in birthday party stabbing in Henry County

COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Henry County man is in custody after a stabbing at a birthday party early Sunday morning.

Franky Merchan, 28, of Martinsville is charged with 3 counts of malicious wounding and is being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

The Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center had received reports of a stabbing at 40 Stanley Court in Collinsville. The caller said the attacker had left on foot.

Deputies and investigators located three adults suffering from stab wounds.

Deputies say the investigation determined that while attending a birthday party for a mutual friend, Merchan got into an argument with one of the victims. Merchan then went to his vehicle, retrieved a knife, and stabbed two of the victims. A person who tried to intervene was injured in the process.

One victim had stab wounds to both of his arms, another sustained stab wounds to his chest and rib cage, and the person who tried to intervene had a cut on her arm.

The first two victims were flown to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries; the third was treated and released.

Merchan was located nearby on Endless Road, Collinsville with a cut on his back and an injury to his head. Merchan was transported to SOVAH Health of Martinsville and released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime.

