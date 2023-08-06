Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

CUTE: Baby walrus receives 24/7 cuddle care after rescue

The month-old walrus calf arrived at the Alaska Sealife Center after he was spotted on Alaska’s...
The month-old walrus calf arrived at the Alaska Sealife Center after he was spotted on Alaska’s North Slope.(Alaska Sealife Center)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEWARD, Alaska (CNN) – A rare walrus calf is now getting some TLC after he was found wandering alone on the north coast of Alaska last month.

The month-old Pacific walrus calf arrived at the Alaska Sealife Center on August 1 after he was spotted on Alaska’s North Slope.

The calves depend on maternal care for the first two years of their lives. When this walrus was found, there was no adult walrus in sight.

The veterinarian’s orders called for 24-hour care for the baby walrus, which includes constant...
The veterinarian’s orders called for 24-hour care for the baby walrus, which includes constant cuddling.(Alaska Sealife Center)

The walrus was transported to a special animal care facility.

The veterinarian’s orders called for 24-hour care, which includes constant cuddling to help keep the calf calm and encourage healthy development.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for domestic dispute in Waynesboro restaurant crash-in
The Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested three people for an alleged...
3 arrested for alleged armed robbery
Last year's return of the Staunton tradition brought 20,000 attendees from all over in one...
Volunteer roles open for Queen City Mischief & Magic Festival
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is allowing donations and pledges to retire K9 Rico early,...
‘There’s a language between the leash’ Community support for K9 Rico
File photo of a Staunton Police car. | Credit: WHSV
Staunton Police Department investigating alleged check fraud

Latest News

Weekend gun violence strikes multiple states leaving several dead as investigations are on-going.
Shooting kills 2 men and a woman and wounds 2 others in Washington, DC, police chief says
Weekend gun violence strikes multiple states leaving several dead as investigations are on-going.
Deadly gun violence strikes multiple states
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Severe weather expected Monday before turning pleasant midweek
America Ferrera, from left, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig...
‘Barbie’ joins $1 billion club, breaks another record for female directors