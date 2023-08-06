DeChambeau makes history with final round 58 to win LIV Golf Greenbrier

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDBJ) - Bryson DeChambeau started every day at this weekend’s LIV Golf tournament at The Greenbrier by sinking a 40-foot putt on the practice green.

Staring down that same putt on the 18th green Sunday with a chance at history, he knew before it even hit the cup it was going in.

His 13th birdie of the day capped off a final-round 58, tying Jim Furyk’s record-low round on the PGA Tour in 2016, and clinching the 29-year-old’s first win on the LIV Golf Tour.

DeChambeau started the final round a stroke behind co-leaders Matthew Wolff and David Puig. But six birdies in his first seven holes changed the leaderboard for good, the only question being not if he would win, but by how much?

After his only bogey of the round on the eighth, DeChambeau rattled off two more birdies on nine and 10, tallied another on 12, and finished with four straight to cap off one of the best rounds of all time.

DeChambeau finished the tournament at 23-under, winning by six strokes over Mito Pereira. His Sunday 58 shattered the LIV Tour record in its second year and broke The Greenbrier course record, previously set at 59.

It’s been a long time coming. This is one of the best rounds of golf I have ever played in my life. I can’t thank my team enough and sticking with me through the process. Today may have been history, but this is just the beginning. Let’s keep it going 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VTNJUf5mJo — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) August 6, 2023

Torque GC, captained by 2019 Greenbrier champ Joaquin Niemann, won the team competition by three strokes at 49-under.

