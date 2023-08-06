Cream of the Crop
EndZone Preview: Page County
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - We checked in with the Page County Panthers two weeks before the 2023 fall football season.

The Panthers will be looking to rebound after a few tough years in the Bull Run District. In 2022, Page County went 3-7 overall as the team struggled with injuries throughout the fall. The Panthers finished the season with a winless record against region opponents.

This summer, the Page County coaching staff has seen increased numbers at preseason camp, as players are eager to learn an improved playbook.

“The offseason is the best we’ve had since I joined the program,” said Page County head coach James May. “The players have taken it seriously. We’re changing a few things and they’ve been really accepting of the changes.”

Page County senior quarterback Hunter Pettit emphasized the improvement in attitude among the Panthers heading into the fall campaign.

“These workouts are better than last year because we’re all putting in the work,” said Pettit. “We’re all in sync, we have good chemistry, and we want to play together.”

Page County senior left guard/defensive tackle Noah Lucas described the feeling of unity among the Panthers.

“I want to win,” said Lucas. “Personal goals don’t mean much to me, I just want to be good as a team and show good teamwork on the field.”

Resume

  • 2022 Record: 3-7 overall (Missed Region 2B Playoffs)
  • Head Coach: James May (1st season)
  • Key Players: QB Hunter Pettit, LG/DT Noah Lucas

2023 Fall Schedule

  • 8/25: at Washington
  • 9/1: at Bath County
  • 9/8: at East Rockingham
  • 9/15: vs. King & Queen Central
  • 9/22: vs. Mountain View
  • 10/6: vs. Strasburg
  • 10/13: at Clarke County
  • 10/20: vs. Madison County
  • 10/27: at Central
  • 11/3: vs. Luray

