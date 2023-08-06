Cream of the Crop
Grottoes Volunteer Fire Department reflects on 75 years of courage

By Cora Dickey
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - The Grottoes Volunteer Fire Department is celebrating 75 years of serving the community. The division has grown with an evolution of equipment, commitment, and auxiliaries from the men and women who stepped up to help the whole community.

Virginia State Fire Association’s President, Pete Kirby, made an appearance at the celebration believing this volunteer division is one of a kind.

“I am reminded about the bravery that it took for those plant operators, farmers, businessmen in community leaders to start a volunteer fire department,” Kirby said.

Grottoes Volunteer Fire Department has conquered many struggles over the years, including paying off a loan worth $650,000 17 years ahead of schedule.

Kirby says this is just the beginning.

“We’re 75 years old here, the best is yet to come. Why don’t you become a part of it learn how to fight fires, save lives, and maybe even help families learn how to prevent fires. Maybe you can just help raise funds to buy new gear and apparatus. Create your own new family tradition,” Kirby said.

Grottoes Volunteer Fire’s administration expressed that the department currently consists of 90 members. A main victory members find in the legacy is that many of them move on to a full-time career as first responders.

