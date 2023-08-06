Princess Storytime Tea pours out life lessons on empowerment

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Teatime in Staunton enchanted girls to embrace their best selves. The Skirt Project gathered with Community Culture Thrift Exchange for Princess Story-time Tea to inspire girls to be more than just pretty.

Rachel Green, playing Princess Belle, is a public school teacher when she is not the event coordinator for The Skirt Project. She said she understands having this kind of community time is the reset needed before heading back to school.

“When you get down to the root of all the stories, there are really important life lessons of being true to yourself and developing self-confidence and self-understanding and I feel like, in hosting this event, that is the whole goal,” Green said.

The princess teatime represents what the Community Culture Thrift Exchange and The Skirt Project thrive for every day: empowering girls and women of all ages to feel confident in their natural bodies.

Lessons from the storybooks and vendors on site promoted body positivity and good self-esteem.

A lot of young girls left the event with their own picture of what being a princess means to them.

“Being a princess means being a brave friend and being kind,” 5-Year-Old Staunton Princess Charleston said.

Organizers find one of the special takeaways from teaching these lessons is uplifting someone’s inner voice early on that they can carry as they grow older.

“The more you can speak positivity into someone’s inner voice, the better off they’re going to be. I try to remember that as a parent also in the way I speak to my children. It’s also, kind of, practice for myself to quiet my own inner voice, and remember to be kind to myself, if I’m going to try and teach them to be kind to themselves,” Green said.

The entire affair was made up of different bodies and beauty, representing that the princess’s face and empowerment can happen to anyone.

The Community Culture Thrift Exchange events at the Staunton Patio Market are scheduled to continue after the peak summer season:

Under the Stars Salsa Night — Sept. 2

Masquerade Ball — Oct. 7

