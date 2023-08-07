Cream of the Crop
2024 Miss Virginia Volunteer and Miss Virginia Teen Volunteer are crowned in Lynchburg

The two women were crowned in Lynchburg on Saturday night
The two women were crowned in Lynchburg on Saturday night(Josh Wright)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2024 Miss Virginia Volunteer and Miss Teen Volunteer were crowned in Lynchburg this weekend.

Annie Mowery was named as this year’s Miss Virginia Volunteer at Saturday night’s pageant. She lives in Yorktown and works as an archaeologist. Mowery will compete for the national title in June.

Mia Anderson is the 2024 Miss Virginia Teen Volunteer. The Miss Teen Volunteer America pageant will happen in March.

Congrats to all of the ladies who competed this weekend!

