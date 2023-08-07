Broadband expansion remains a priority for Page County

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Broadband connectivity remains a major issue in rural parts of the Shenandoah Valley. In Page County, expanding access has been a priority for the Board of Supervisors for years and progress is being made despite the area’s topographical challenges.

“One of the biggest issues is the topography here. The mountain ridges that make us such a pretty place, it’s also a huge challenge when you’re trying to connect internet because of the line of sight and then of course also funding, it’s expensive,” said Page County Administrator Amity Moler.

Page County is part of a regional broadband expansion partnership funded by a Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) Grant and headed by All Points Broadband (APB). Once complete the project will provide an additional 3,800 home connections and 360 miles of fiber infrastructure in Page County.

“From what we hear the last update we got was that they’ll be in our area in the next 90 days just for the preliminary design ride out but they’re still working through some of the mapping data,” said Moler.

The county has also taken on a number of other projects in the last few years to try to improve internet connection in the area. The county initially deployed broadband trailers around the county that people could drive up to to connect to the internet.

Some areas of the county had already been awarded federal Rural Digital Opportunity Funds. Page County also used CARES Act funding to expand connectivity.

“We had partnered with a company called RF Connect and also with Highspeed Link. Those two kind of joined and that was a line of sight project that did expand, they were an existing company in our area and they expanded their service,” said Moler. “They did greatly expand the service in the county.”

Moler said that the demand for internet access in Page County has significantly increased in recent years especially with the county’s tourism boom.

“We get phone calls regularly or emails, a lot of concerns. We’re the cabin capital, we have a lot of people that come here to get away and they think they’re going to come and do work and then they get to their cabin and don’t have reliable internet service,” said Moler. “We get those questions a lot of where can they go to get internet service so they can do some work while they’re here or people that have moved here or are building here. It’s something that comes up every week.”

Moler said that CARES and ARPA funds from the federal government have helped make Page County’s broadband projects a reality. She said in the future the county hopes to connect areas with poor or no internet access that are not part of the APB project.

“The final thing that we hope to do, any areas that weren’t covered by this current VATI grant we hope to do a cleanup round with the FY24 funding and maybe get some of these areas that were not able to be covered with this current project in the hopes that those will be completed simultaneously with the current APB project,” she said.

The APB project is expected to be complete by the second quarter of 2025.

