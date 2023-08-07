Cream of the Crop
Harrisonburg PD hosts annual Mass Casualty Training event

By Ty Powell
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Just days before school opens back up, the Harrisonburg PD, Fire Department, and other area law enforcement teamed up with Harrisonburg High School for their annual mass casualty training.

The simulation allows first responders an opportunity to train together on what could one day be a real-life scenario.

Harrisonburg Police Chief, Kelley Warner said these scenarios keep the officers on their toes and prepares them for anything.

“You know you consider the worst-case scenarios. That’s what our training officers are throwing at the police officers because we just never know. And when they respond to the active shooter situation, they don’t know what they are going to roll into.” Warner said.

When students return back to the classroom, they will also participate in drills to stay prepared for an emergency situation.

