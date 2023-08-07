Hollister Inc. donates school supplies to Guy K. Stump Elementary School

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - Teachers at Guy K. Stump are ready for a new year thanks to a generous donation from Hollister Incorporated in Stuarts Draft.

“If there’s pressure we can take off teachers, or help them make their lives a little easier in the school system, and to give them the things they need, then they can really focus on our children,” Shelby Evans, Director of Plant Operations for Hollister Incorporated, said.

Whiteboards, notebooks, gift cards and many other supplies were donated to help teachers make their classrooms be the best they can be.

“Having the support to be able to provide the things that we would like to have that we may not always get without having to spend our money is very special. It’s very sweet,” Erin Leitch, a kindergarten teacher, said.

Hollister Inc. started the Teacher Tree Program to give back to those who give so much.

“Teachers are some of the most giving people that I’ve ever met. Very few teachers do this for the pay or anything like that. It is about the kids. They have a hear for kids. I always say it is their mission,” Principal Shawn Baska said.

Associates at Hollister Inc. all chipped in to buy specific items for each grade level, investing in the success of the next generation.

“Bringing the next generation of children up is very important. They’re going to be working at some of these companies and organizations. It is a partnership, and the more we partner together, the stronger they’re going to be coming out of the school system,” Baska explained.

In addition to the supplies, the Hollister Inc. in Stuarts Draft also made a monetary donation to the school to buy any additional supplies they may need.

“This is really overwhelming, in a positive way to see the generosity of the people in our community,” Leitch said. “This is a major blessing for our kiddos.”

This was the first year of Hollister’s Teacher Tree Program, but they do plan to continue it and give back to a new school each year.

“We want to try to make sure we’re contributing to our local community and make sure we’re doing things in the community that impacts children, the adults, and everybody across the board,” Evans said.

