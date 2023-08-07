JMU women’s soccer co-favorite to win Sun Belt

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s soccer team has been tabbed the preseason co-favorite to win the Sun Belt Conference.

JMU received five first-place votes, the most out of the four teams who received a first-place vote.

The Dukes went 12-4-5 in 2022 on their way to reaching the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game. Old Dominion defeated JMU 4-3 in Double OT.

JMU’s Alexandra Blom earned Preseason Defensive Player of the Year honors, one of four Dukes selected to the preseason team. In 2022, Blom stopped 71 shots for a 0.866 save percentage. She recorded eight shutouts in league action and 11 over the season.

Joining Blom on the preseason all-Sun Belt Team was defender Brittany Munson, midfielder Lexi Vanderlinden and forward Amanda Attanasi.

𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗙𝗘𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗖𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗣𝗘𝗧𝗜𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡.



Four different #SunBeltWSOC programs received first-place votes as @JMUWSoccer and @SouthAlabamaSOC tied at the top of the Preseason Coaches Poll.☀️⚽️



📰»https://t.co/ace6LF8qgA pic.twitter.com/gkVyl4zaXM — Sun Belt (@SunBelt) August 7, 2023

𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗢𝗡 𝗔𝗟𝗟-𝗦𝗨𝗡 𝗕𝗘𝗟𝗧



Five teams represented on the Preseason All-Sun Belt Team led by @JMUWSoccer and @SouthAlabamaSOC with four players each. #SunBeltWSOC ☀️⚽️



📰»https://t.co/ace6LF8qgA pic.twitter.com/9Qfor18MNN — Sun Belt (@SunBelt) August 7, 2023

