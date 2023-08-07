JMU women’s soccer co-favorite to win Sun Belt

Cream of the Crop
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s soccer team has been tabbed the preseason co-favorite to win the Sun Belt Conference.

JMU received five first-place votes, the most out of the four teams who received a first-place vote.

The Dukes went 12-4-5 in 2022 on their way to reaching the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game. Old Dominion defeated JMU 4-3 in Double OT.

JMU’s Alexandra Blom earned Preseason Defensive Player of the Year honors, one of four Dukes selected to the preseason team. In 2022, Blom stopped 71 shots for a 0.866 save percentage. She recorded eight shutouts in league action and 11 over the season.

Joining Blom on the preseason all-Sun Belt Team was defender Brittany Munson, midfielder Lexi Vanderlinden and forward Amanda Attanasi.

