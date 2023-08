HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, the RCBL Shockers took down the Clover Hill Bucks 8-5 at Buck Bowman Park. The Shockers advance to the RCBL Championship final, where they will face the Bridgewater Reds.

The best-of-seven series will begin Tuesday at Ray Heatwole Field.

